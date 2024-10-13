Man charged in relation to seizure of drugs worth €2.5m at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers seized approximately 36kgs of cocaine, with an estimated value of almost €2.5m at Rosslare Europort.

A man has appeared in court in relation to the €2.5m drugs haul at Rosslare Europort on Friday morning.

Arunas Songaila (56), a Lithuanian national, with no fixed address came before Judge Geraldine Carty at a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court today.

The accused appeared on a charge under Section 15 of possession of a controlled drug, cocaine, for unlawful sale or supply under the Mususe of Drugs Act.

Defence Solicitor, Eileen O’Neill, said there would be no application for bail.

Sergeant Victor Isdell said he was making an application for a remand in custody to Wexford District Court on Tuesday, October 15th.

Ms O’Neill told the court she would later be making an application for free legal aid.

Approximately 36kgs of suspected cocaine was seized by Revenue officers following a search of a truck which had disembarked from a ferry at Rosslare Europort on Friday morning.

In a separate incident, a Lithuanian national, in his mid-fifties, appeared before Carlow District Court on Friday in relation to a €2.1m drugs haul at the south Wexford port the previous morning.

Evgenignus Kavialivkas, with no fixed address, appeared on a charge under Section 15 of possession of a controlled drug, cocaine, for unlawful sale or supply under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Carty remanded the accused in custody to Wexford District Court on Tuesday, October 15th, after Defence Counsel, Brian Mulvaney told the court there would be no application for bail.