Astronomy Ireland founder and solicitor walk out of WRC hearing

Astronomy Ireland founder David Moore has abandoned a tribunal hearing into claims of workplace rights breaches by a former manager at organisation who has accused him of “pocketing” money meant for it.

A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicator told Mr Moore his approach to the case – which has been repeatedly adjourned since last June – had the appearance of “delay, delay, delay” so the matter would “never be heard”.

Mr Moore and a solicitor acting for Astronomy Ireland stood up and walked out of a hearing room on Friday when the adjudicator said he intended to press on with hearings despite renewed objections from the respondents.

The claimant, Sonya Martin, worked at Astronomy Ireland’s office in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15, from 2021 to July 2023, when she quit her job as manager. She says she was forced to resign as a result of workplace stress and concerns she had about financial arrangements at Astronomy Ireland which she said she raised with Mr Moore in 2023.

READ MORE

She has made complaints under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, the Organisation of Working Time Act 1997, and the Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994 against the science organisation. Mr Moore was told he and three other members of Astronomy Ireland’s management committee were being attached personally to the case in January of this year.

Ms Martin gave evidence last year that she felt she had no choice but to resign in the wake of a “heated” meeting when Mr Moore told her the organisation had no board – something she believed made her “party to a fraud on the State”, as she had applied for grants on the basis that it did.

She said she was already suffering from workplace stress following months of pressure while she worked two jobs in the wake of the sacking of a junior employee who was alleged to have stolen cash and left “faecal matter” and “ejaculate” behind in a bathroom at Astronomy Ireland’s offices.

After pressure from Astronomy Ireland’s management committee about the amount of money in the society’s bank accounts, a junior administrator raised concerns that Mr Moore was in the practice of “pocketing” speaking fees which were meant to be the society’s main revenue stream, Ms Martin said.

Mr Moore, who is well known for his press and media appearances on space exploration and astronomy, claimed last year that the society had been “libelled” before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), branding accusations of money going astray and financial irregularities as “false”.

[ Founder of Astronomy Ireland accused of ‘pocketing’ money intended for organisation, WRC hearsOpens in new window ]

Solicitor Eugene Smartt, appearing for Astronomy Ireland at Friday’s hearing, said he had a “major difficulty” with the case proceeding, arguing the original complaint was against “an unincorporated association which has no legal status or existence” and that Ms Martin was too late to make complaints against Mr Moore and the committee members.

Daniel O’Connell of Keans Solicitors, for Ms Martin, said that adjudicator Jim Dolan had decided the point already. “I don’t think my client should be punished for the fact that Astronomy Ireland haven’t got their house in order,” he added.

Mr Moore and Mr Smartt questioned whether the WRC had correctly served all five parties with notice of the proceedings, as well as the decision to join the other committee members.

“It is my intention to hear this case today,” Mr Dolan said. He said the WRC had written to the parties by email and sent letters to a post office box in Artane, Dublin 5, which had been given by Mr Moore in January as Astronomy Ireland’s correct address.

Mr Smartt reiterated his position that any decision against Astronomy Ireland would be against “an entity that has no legal existence” and said: “The best we can do is withdraw.”

After further exchanges, Mr Dolan said: “Mr Moore is sitting there telling us he doesn’t recognise he’s the respondent in this. He signed the sign-in sheet 20 minutes ago: ‘David Moore, position: respondent.’”

“I’m the respondent for Astronomy Ireland, it’s not for me personally. I told you in January I don’t accept being personally attached,” Mr Moore said, adding: “It’s very complicated. l’m lost, I’d appreciate an adjournment to take legal advice.”

“I’m not adjourning. I don’t want you to think that the object here is delay, delay, delay, and this case will never be heard,” Mr Dolan said.

“That’s not the case,” Mr Moore said.

“Can you appreciate that’s the way you’re coming across,” Mr Dolan said.

“I accept that,” Mr Moore said.

“You want to leave,” Mr Dolan said.

“Yes, absolutely,” Mr Smartt said. He and Mr Moore then stood up and walked out of the hearing room with their things as Mr Dolan said they would have his decision in six to eight weeks.