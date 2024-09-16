Man (21) appears in court charged with murder of his mother

Police at the scene of a property on Castlereagh Road, Belfast, where the body of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson was was discovered at the weekend. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his mother in Belfast.

Nathan Simpson (21), from Castlereagh Road, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It followed the discovery of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson’s body in the garage of a property on the Castlereagh Road at the weekend.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court he could connect Nathan Simpson to the murder charge.

Asked if he understood the charge, Mr Simpson replied: “Yes, your honour.”

No application for bail was made.

He was remanded in custody until October 14th. - PA