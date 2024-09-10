Man charged with assault causing harm to music teacher who died in Co Limerick in 2022

The judge remanded the matter for mention before Limerick District Court on October 23rd. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man has been remanded on bail after being charged in connection with the death of a woman in Limerick two years ago.

Patrick Lawlor (50s), with an address at Upper Mallow Street, Limerick City, appeared before Limerick District Court charged with assault causing harm to Louise Muckell (54), an accomplished pianist and former music teacher.

Ms Muckell was discovered with serious injuries at a house at Cois Deel, Rathkeale on July 19th, 2022, and was pronounced dead the following day at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí told Limerick District Court that Mr Lawlor did not reply when he was charged with one count of assault causing harm to Ms Muckell on a date in July 2022.

READ MORE

Judge Mark O’Connell granted Mr Lawlor free legal aid and allowed him bail on several strict conditions, to which gardaí consented.

He must reside only at his address at Upper Mallow Street, must have no contact with members of Ms Muckell’s family or any other witnesses involved in the case and must be contactable at all times on a mobile phone number provided to gardaí.

Gardaí told the court that the Director of Public Prosecution had consented to Mr Lawlor being sent forward for trial to the Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge remanded the matter for mention before Limerick District Court on October 23rd while the book of evidence is prepared by the State side.