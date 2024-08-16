Man wanted in UK on firearms charges remanded in custody at High Court

A warrant issued in Manchester seeking the surrender of Austin Kennedy was endorsed by the High Court in Dublin in 2020

A man wanted in the UK in connection with firearms offences has appeared before the High Court in Dublin.

The UK authorities are seeking the extradition of Austin Kennedy, who is wanted on charges of conspiring to possess a firearm and ammunition with the intention to endanger life.

The charges relate to an incident in Greater Manchester on October 18th, 2018, when a sawn-off shotgun and 32 cartridges were recovered by police following a surveillance operation.

Several males, including Mr Kennedy, who is in his late 40s and with an address at Middleton in Manchester, alleged to have been involved in the incident were arrested. They were later charged in connection with the seizure of the gun and the ammunition.

READ MORE

While the other individuals have been before the English courts in relation to the incident, Waterford-born Mr Kennedy is alleged to have left the UK and travelled to Ireland.

A warrant seeking his surrender was issued by a Manchester Court in 2019 and was endorsed by the High Court in Dublin in 2020.

Mr Kennedy appeared before Ms Justice Denise Brett, on foot of the warrant, during Friday’s vacation sitting of the High Court.

The court was told that Mr Kennedy was arrested by the Garda Extradition Unit at an address in Dunmore East, Co Waterford, late on Thursday night. He was brought before the High Court on Friday morning.

The court heard that the State objected to Mr Kennedy being granted bail.

Mr Kennedy, who was legally represented during the brief hearing, did not apply for bail. He was remanded in custody and will next appear before the court later this month.