Man appears in court charged with rape at Ennis leisure centre

The man is accused of rape at the Active Ennis Leisure Centre in Co Clare

A 33-year old man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a female at a local authority-operated leisure centre in Ennis two years ago.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Ennis District Court charged with the single count of rape of a female at the Active Ennis Leisure Centre at Sandfield Road on August 13th 2022, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990.

The centre is owned and operated by Clare County Council and has a swimming pool and gym.

In court, Det Garda Conor Flaherty of the Clare Garda Division Protective Services Unit (PSU) gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

READ MORE

He said that he met the accused before court by arrangement at Glentworth Street, Limerick and charged him with the single count.

He said that the accused - who required an interpreter for the court hearing - made no reply after charge.

The man’s address on the charge sheet is an address used by the State to accommodate International Protection (IP) applicants in Limerick.

Daragh Hassett. solicitor for the accused, told the court that his client now lives and works in Co Cork.

Sgt John Burke of Ennis Garda Station said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the case go forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Hassett asked in view of the seriousness of the charge that he be assigned legal aid to represent his client and Judge Alec Gabbett granted legal aid.

Mr Hassett said that bail conditions have been agreed and reduced to writing and they include that the accused stay out of Ennis and have no contact with the alleged injured party.

Det Garda Flaherty said that the accused has also agreed to surrender his passport to a Garda station in Co Cork.

Judge Gabbett remanded the accused on bail to re-appear before court on September 4th.