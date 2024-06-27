Man (21) who was bitten ‘violently and viciously’ by a dog settles €60,000 claim against owner

No details of the settlement were divulged in court. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A 21-year-old former student, who was bitten “violently and viciously” by a dog, has settled a €60,000 personal injury claim against the owner and the person in whose care the dog was at the time.

No details of the settlement were divulged in the Circuit Civil Court today but barrister Dermot Murphy, counsel for bite victim Joey Chong, told Judge Sinead Ní Chulachain that his client was “taking a pragmatic approach to the proceedings.”

Mr Chong, of Belfry Lawns, City West Road, Saggart, Co Dublin, had sued the dog owner Jia Kang Chai, of Camden Avenue, Dublin 15, and De Feng Wu, owner of 18 Segrave Rise, Finglas, Dublin 11, where the attack occurred.

The name or breed of the dog, or the animal’s welfare following the attack, were not stated in court.

Mr Chong had claimed to have been violently and viciously attacked by the dog and had suffered severe personal injury, alleging a fracture and multiple bites that had left up to 15 marks and scrapes to the left forearm.

Mr Murphy, who appeared with Coleman Legal Partners for Mr Chong, told Judge Ní Chulachain that the claim against the second named defendant, De Feng Wu, could be struck out with an order for the plaintiff’s legal costs.

“In relation to the first named defendant (Jia Kang Chai) against whom we obtained judgment in default of appearance, the case may also be struck out,” Mr Murphy said. “A sensible approach has been taken by the plaintiff,” he added.

Judge Ní Chulachain said she would made the orders asked for.