Nurse who claimed ‘broken heart syndrome’ after row over password settles case

A nurse who claimed she ended up with “broken heart syndrome” after a row over a password at work has settled her High Court action against the Health Service Executive.

Anna McCann claimed she developed the condition, Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, which is known as “broken heart syndrome” and was in hospital for a week.

She sued her former employer, the HSE, claiming she was told she would be put on report when she would not give her password to access files. The 68-year-old woman from Portlaoise also claimed she was forced to retire early nine months after the alleged incident in October 2016 at a clinic in Bray, Co Wicklow, where she helped clients with addiction issues.

The alleged encounter, which was disputed by the HSE, occurred as the organisation merged two services and was to shut down one computerised system and needed to access the system in the Bray office to download client nursing files.

The HSE denied all claims and contended there was a request to access the computer system and when it was not given the Health Service Executive officer withdrew. The organisation contended the alleged agitation was on Ms McCann’s side.

On the third day of the hearing on Friday, Ms McCann’s senior counsel, Patrick O’Connell, told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor the matter had been resolved and could be struck out.

Opening the case, Andrew Sexton SC, for Ms McCann, said the temporary heart condition can occur when a person is placed under unexpected stress. He said HSE policy documents say passwords must not be shared and Ms McCann was adhering to her duties as an employee.

Ms McCann said a HSE officer came into her office and said she needed to access the system. Ms McCann said she was “taken aback” when the woman asked for her password.

“I said I can’t give the password. She stood and said: ‘I need the password.’ I said: ‘I can’t give it to you. I am not allowed to give it.’ I started feeling a headache,” Ms McCann said.

The HSE officer stepped back and said she was putting Ms McCann on a report and ringing nurse management, she said.

Ms McCann said she was very stressed and her head was pounding. She said she told the HSE officer to get out of her room and she was feeling chest pain.

She said that when she rang a nursing manager about the incident, the manager asked why she didn’t give the password.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she said. She drove home towards Portlaoise and attended the emergency department of her local hospital as she had chest pain, she said.

Cross-examined by HSE counsel, Ms McCann said it was “absolutely not true” she was the source of aggravation. She denied she was hostile from the get-go.