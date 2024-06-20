Book of evidence presented in Ruth Purcell Healy case over death of son

Matthew Healy was found unresponsive around midnight on February 9th, 2024, near Rathmoylan Cove, Dunmore East. Photograph: Waterford News and Star

Ruth Purcell Healy (37), who was charged with the murder of her son Matthew Healy, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Purcell Healy of Bishops Field, Williamstown, Waterford, attended Waterford District Court on Thursday as the book of evidence was presented to Judge Kevin Staunton.

Matthew Healy (6) was found unresponsive around midnight on February 9th, 2024, near Rathmoylan Cove, Dunmore East, and was later pronounced dead at University Hospital Waterford.

In court, solicitor Ken Cunningham made no application for bail as Ms Purcell Healy is receiving treatment at the Central Mental Hospital. However, an application for bail could still be made in the future.

There was one amendment made to the charge sheet, the request that the night in question be amended to show both dates inclusive. This amendment was approved by Judge Staunton.

Judge Staunton has confirmed that the case go forward to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Staunton gave Ms Purcell Healy an alibi warning, reminding her that she had 14 days to give notice of an alibi to the State. He also issued a Section 56 order pertaining to evidence.