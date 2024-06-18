Woman to stand trial on conspiracy charges in learner permit fraud case

The second conspiracy charge alleges Alina Glont carried out deceptions 'by unlawfully undergoing driver theory tests in the names of third parties'. Photograph: iStock

A woman is to stand trial on charges of conspiracy to pose as driving theory test candidates in a learner permit fraud.

Alina Glont (42) appeared before Judge Fiona Brennan at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

It follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), which began in March 2021 and targeted fraudulently obtained driving permits.

Ms Glont, of Charlestown Place, Dublin 11, is charged with two counts of conspiracy under section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

It is alleged that between September 14th, 2019 and June 29th, 2021, she conspired with one or more people to do an act that constitutes serious offences.

The first is the unlawful use of a computer within the State by undergoing driver theory tests on behalf of third parties to obtain driver theory test pass certificates.

The second conspiracy charge alleges she carried out deceptions over the same period “by unlawfully undergoing driver theory tests in the names of third parties to induce the issue of driver theory test pass certificates” to make a gain or cause a loss to another by deception.

Det Garda Barry Cormack told Judge Fiona Brennan that he arrested the woman at her home at 8.45am on Tuesday and brought her to Blanchardstown Garda station.

The court heard that “she made no response to either charge”.

The GNECB detective said the Director of Public Prosecution directed Ms Glont is to face trial on indictment. That means it will be dealt with at a higher level in a court with wider sentence powers.

She has not yet indicated a plea, and did not address the court.

Defence solicitor Philip Denieffe said that due to the nature of the charge, his client was precluded from applying for bail in the District Court.

Ms Glont will have to make an application in the High Court.

Judge Brennan remanded her in custody to appear again via video link on Friday.

The solicitor said there was no application for legal aid at this point, but he asked the judge to note his presence.

Prosecutors must complete a book of evidence before a return-for-trial order is granted.