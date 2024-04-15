Bid to have former rugby player Brendan Mullin adjudicated bankrupt struck out

An application to have businessman and former Irish rugby international Brendan Mullin adjudicated bankrupt over an alleged €1.8m debt has been struck out by the High Court on consent of the sides.

Mr Justice Liam Kennedy on Monday granted the strike out application, made by barrister Úna Nesdale, for the petitioner, Mount Street Mortgage Servicing Limited (MSMS).

The judge was told by senior counsel Richard Kean he was appearing for Mr Mullin and was consenting to the strike out order being made.

MSMS last year brought petitions seeking to have Mr Mullin (60), with an address at Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin, and Stephane Fund (56), with an address in Kilternan, Co Dublin, a former business partner of Mr Mullin, adjudicated bankrupt.

READ MORE

The petition against Mr Mullin, which had been adjourned a number of times, is now struck out.

The proceedings against Mr Fund remain in the High Court bankruptcy list and are due back before the court in two weeks time.

Both men were co-directors of Bisvale DAC, a property development fund, which went into receivership in 2021.

MSMS obtained judgment from the High Court for some €2m against both men in April 2022, arising from guarantees concerning loans made to buy properties in Ballsbridge from the National Asset Management Agency. In its bankruptcy proceedings, MSMS claimed some €1.85m remains due and owing.