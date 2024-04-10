Man accused of killing student in Limerick hit-and-run charged with further offences

Kieran Fogarty (20), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Co Limerick, was remanded in custody by Judge Patrica Harney at Limerick District Court. Photograph: Facebook Photo source: Facebook Corresponding story sent earlier by David Raleigh.

A man has been charged with failing to offer assistance to a student he allegedly knocked down and killed in a hit-and-run incident in Limerick last year.

Kieran Fogarty (20), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, was previously charged with dangerous driving causing the death of University of Limerick journalism student Joe Drennan (20), driving without insurance and driving without a licence. He appeared at Limerick District Court to face further charges on Wedneday.

Mr Drennan, from Mountrath, Co Laois, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car while waiting at a bus stop on the Dublin Road on October 13th last. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and charged with failing to render assistance to Mr Drennan knowing he was seriously injured or dead; dangerous driving; failing to report the fatal collision as soon as possible, knowing Mr Drennan was incapacitated; failing to provide gardaí with appropriate information; and causing criminal damage to a vehicle.

READ MORE

Garda Oliver Gee gave evidence of arresting and charging Mr Fogarty with the additional offences. The accused made no reply, he said.

Sgt Seán Murray said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that Mr Fogarty face a trial on indictment at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court. Judge Patricia Harney granted an application by Sgt Murray to remand Mr Fogarty in custody for service of the book of evidence on April 16th.