Man charged after gardaí seize cannabis valued at €90,000 in Co Kerry

Suspect in his late teens detained after herbal cannabis found in Listowel area

The joint operation involved Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

Conor Pope
Fri Mar 29 2024 - 19:21

A man has been charged under drug trafficking legislation after gardaí seized almost €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis in a co-ordinated operation in north Kerry on Thursday.

The joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit saw approximately €88,000 of herbal cannabis seized in the Listowel area.

A man, in his late teens, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in the county under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act overnight.

He has since been charged and will appear before the courts at a later date.

The investigations are ongoing.

