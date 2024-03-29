Man charged after gardaí seize cannabis valued at €90,000 in Co Kerry

The joint operation involved Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man has been charged under drug trafficking legislation after gardaí seized almost €90,000 worth of herbal cannabis in a co-ordinated operation in north Kerry on Thursday.

The joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit saw approximately €88,000 of herbal cannabis seized in the Listowel area.

A man, in his late teens, was arrested and detained at a Garda station in the county under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act overnight.

He has since been charged and will appear before the courts at a later date.

READ MORE

The investigations are ongoing.