Third suspect charged in Garda Anti-Corruption Unit investigation

The investigation, which has been probing alleged offences by some members of a Dublin-based Garda unit, has already resulted in two serving gardaí being charged. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A third suspect has been charged and is due to appear before the courts in Dublin on Wednesday arising from an investigation carried out by the Garda’s Anti Corruption Unit.

The investigation, which has been probing alleged offences by some members of a Dublin-based Garda unit, has already resulted in two serving gardaí being charged, including a Garda sergeant who appeared before the courts on Tuesday.

The third person to face charges is a civilian, with the investigation into the allegations continuing and a total of four Garda members suspended from duty pending the outcome of the inquiry.

“A male, a civilian, has been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice,” Garda Headquarters said of the suspect’s scheduled court appearance. “As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána is making no further comment.”

The statement confirmed the latest person due to face the courts has been charged arising from the Garda’s Anti-Corruption Unit investigation “into the activities of a particular Garda unit based in the Dublin region”.