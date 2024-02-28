Psychiatric help sought for man accused of arson in Cork city shops

Samuel Nunes Neto (23) appeared before Cork District Court charged with five counts of causing criminal damage by fire in Cork city centre on February 25th last. Photograph: Google Street View

A judge has directed that psychiatric help be given in prison to a man charged in connection with a series of arson attacks in Cork city centre last Sunday.

Samuel Nunes Neto (23), of no fixed abode, appeared before Cork District Court charged with five counts of causing criminal damage by fire on February 25th last.

The impacted shops were TK Maxx, Superdry, Lifestyle Sports, Next and Boots. No figures were given in court regarding the cost of the damage caused to the businesses.

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan told Judge Mary Dorgan his client had made full admissions while in custody and this was corroborated by CCTV footage taken from the various premises.

Mr Cuddigan asked the judge to recommend that Mr Nunes Neto undergo a full psychiatric evaluation while in custody. He also requested that a preliminary psychiatric report be prepared on Mr Nunes Neto.

Judge Dorgan granted his request and directed that the accused receive all appropriate medical assistance during his time in custody.

Mr Cuddigan also said his client had been accessing the services of the Simon Community. He said he had done “a certain amount of research” with his client’s family as regards his mental health.

There was no application for bail and Sgt Gearoid Davis applied to have Mr Nunes Neto remanded in custody until March 6th. Judge Dorgan granted the application.