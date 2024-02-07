Man (23) told to stay away from all direct provision centres after charge of criminal damage

The Harmony Inn, a 22-bed guesthouse, opened as an all male Direct Provision Centre at the end of November.

A 23-year-old man has been ordered to stay away from the Harmony Inn direct provision centre in Killarney “and any other direct provision centre” after he appeared in court accused of damaging the front door of the property.

Eamon Murphy of Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney appeared at Tralee District Court on Wednesday charged with criminal damage at Harmony Inn, Muckross Road, Killarney, Co Kerry on January 1st, 2024.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 2 (1) of the Criminal Damage Act, 1991.

He is the second man to appear before the courts in Kerry charged with the incident. The Harmony Inn, a 22-bed guest house, opened as an all male direct provision centre at the end of November.

Det Garda James Daly of Killarney gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told the court he arrested the accused at New Road in Killarney on February 6th on suspicion of criminal damage, charged him and there was no reply.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell sought confirmation there was a single charge and Detective Daly said yes, there was one charge.

Gardaí were not objecting to bail on conditions.

Inspector Chris Manton, prosecuting, said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not yet available. The circumstances were such, it may need to go to a higher court, the inspector said.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr Murphy on bail on his own bond of €200 to appear on March 5th in Killarney. Bail conditions read out in court include that he stays away from the Harmony Inn and provides a mobile phone number switched on at all times.

He was ordered by Judge Waters to stay away from the Harmony Inn “and any other direct provision centre”.

Last Thursday, 21-year-old Evan Murphy, of Rahanane, Kilcummin, Killarney, appeared in Listowel District Court charged with damaging the front door of the Harmony Inn on January 1st last. Judge Philip O’Leary remanded Evan Murphy on his own bond of €200 to appear in Killarney on March 5th.