Hospitals apologise over failings in care of boy who died after tumour went undetected for 12 years

Jack Doran, who had autism, was described by his parents as a 'softly spoken, kind boy'.

Two hospitals have apologised for the failings in care to a Cork boy whose brain tumour grew and went undetected for more than 12 years before his death.

Jack Doran, of Carrigaline, died aged 15, two days after the 10cm brain tumour was finally discovered when he was brought to hospital with seizures.

Both hospitals acknowledged that an opportunity was earlier missed to identify low-grade cells in Jack’s brain. Their apologies were read to the High Court as his parents settled a legal action over his death.

Outside the Four Courts, David and Sarah Doran said their love for their son, who loved the film Toy Story, is to “infinity and beyond”. They thanked him for being a great brother to their other son and for teaching them so much in his short life, including the “true meaning of unconditional love”.

The Dorans said there is a shortage of facilities to perform MRIs in Munster and this should be rectified, “especially for our most vulnerable children”.

“We never want another family to go through what we’ve been through,” they said.

The family’s senior counsel, Liam Reidy, instructed by Orla Kelly of Cantillons Solicitors, told the High Court that Jack had a cyst on the brain that grew over the years and caused his death in 2021.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) apologised for the failings in Jack’s care and treatment at Temple Street Children’s Hospital from 2008 to 2021.

Jack got his first brain scan at the Dublin hospital in 2008, when he was three years old. It was alleged this was not reported correctly and Jack was deprived of the chance at that stage to have the low-grade cyst present resected, which would have allowed him to survive into adulthood.

In the apology, CHI acknowledged “an opportunity was missed to identify a low-grade glioma”, which is a collection of cells on the brain.

“Had this diagnosis been made, Jack would have been recommended for surveillance and sadly that opportunity was lost,” it said.

CHI offered condolences to Jack’s parents and acknowledged “the pain and suffering that this has caused to you and your family”.

Mercy University Hospital Cork acknowledged in its apology that an opportunity was missed in 2020, when Jack came to hospital after a fall, to identify a low-grade glioma which “would have resulted in early surgical intervention and which would probably have prevented Jack’s death”.

It added: “We wish to extend our sincere apologies to you and your family for the failings in Jack’s care and treatment and for the profound grief and loss you have all experienced. ”

On behalf of management and staff, the Mercy University Hospital’s chief executive, Ann Coyle, expressed sympathy to the Dorans “for the devastating loss of your son, Jack”.

David and Sarah Doran, of Carrignacurra, Carrigaline, had sued CHI and Mercy University Hospital over the death of their son on March 5th, 2021.

Liability was admitted in the case. The details of the settlement are confidential.

Noting the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to the Dorans.

Jack, who was autistic, was brought by ambulance to Mercy University Hospital with seizures and vomiting on March 2nd, 2021.

A brain scan the next day showed a 10cm tumour.

Jack was transferred to intensive care, and a surgery was carried out to relieve pressure on the brain.

In a statement outside the Four Courts, Mr and Ms Doran said they were devasted by the loss of Jack, who was “stolen from us at the young age of 15”.

“Jack was our angel and we adored him. He was a beautiful happy boy, full of laughter and life. He had autism and was a softly spoken, kind boy, loved by his family and friends and teachers,” they said.

They added: “We are heartbroken and without him, our sense of joy in life is gone. Our lives are changed forever.”

They said they had many questions when their son died and have since learned he died because of a growing tumour that was missed.

“The simple step of performing a repeat MRI would have revealed the tumour in Jack’s brain was growing, and he would be with us today,” they said.