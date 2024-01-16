Man (38) charged with murdering his mother in Sligo last year

Angela Canavan, who was found dead in unexplained circumstances at her Sligo home last Tuesday. Angela was her fifties and who lived alone at St John’s Terrace was discovered with head injuries. Photograph: rip.ie

A 38-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Sligo last year.

Nigel Canavan, of Erris Gardens, Erris Street, Crossmolina, Co Mayo, was brought before Judge Michael Connellan at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Angela Canavan at her home on St John’s Terrace in the town on May 1st last.

Det Garda Eamon McDonnell gave evidence of arresting the accused at his home in Crossmolina on Monday afternoon. He was brought to Sligo Garda station and formally charged and replied “not guilty” when cautioned.

Det Garda McDonnell told the court that the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions were that the charge was an indictable offence of murder and that the accused should be tried at the Central Criminal Court.

READ MORE

Insp Melissa Martin made an application to remand the accused in custody to Castlerea Prison to appear via video link before Sligo District Court on Thursday.

Judge Connellan granted the application. Defence solicitor John Anderson made an application for legal aid which was granted. There was no application made for bail.

Ms Canavan, a mother-of-two, was originally from Mayo but had been living alone in Sligo town for six or seven years prior to her death. Her body was discovered at her home.