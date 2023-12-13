Two men due in court after robbery on Henry Street in Dublin city centre

Gardaí in Dublin arrested two men in their late teens following a burglary at a business premises on Henry Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident which is believed to have involved four people took place at around 1am and saw, what gardaí described as a “large amount of property” taken.

The men were detained a short distance from the scene of the crime and taken to a Garda station in the city centre where they were held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, a woman in her 50s who was arrested as part of Operation Táirge and an ongoing investigations into retail theft across the Eastern Region, is due to appear before Naas District Court today.

She was detained in connection with 11 incidents of alleged theft from shops in Newbridge, Portlaoise, Athy, Kilkenny, Wexford and Maynooth.