Widow of Console founder pleads guilty to charge of failing to keep books of account

Patricia Kelly, widow of the charity’s former chief executive, the late Paul Kelly, will be sentenced on February 22nd. Photograph: Collins

The widow of the late founder of suicide prevention charity Console will be sentenced in February after she pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to keep the books of account as a director of the company.

Patricia Kelly (61) of Alexandra Manor, Clane, Co Kildare, is the widow of the charity’s former chief executive, the late Paul Kelly.

She pleaded guilty on Friday before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of failing to keep books of account, as a director of a company, contrary to the Companies Act, 1990.

Ms Kelly entered a guilty plea before Judge Patricia Ryan to the charge that she did, other than wilfully, failed to keep proper books of account as required, whether in paper documents or otherwise, of Console Suicide Bereavement Counselling

READ MORE

on dates between December 6th, 2006, and May 21st, 2015.

Ms Kelly had been due to go on trial next month, with the case expected to last up to 10 weeks.

The case was adjourned to February 22nd next for sentence and Ms Kelly was remanded on bail until that date.