‘Incident of large scale violence’: Man charged over Usher Quay ‘melee’

Garda Richie Pender said the accused did not cause the severe head injury to the man taken to Beaumont Hospital.

A man has been charged with attacking four men during “an incident of large scale violence” in Dublin city-centre.

A man in his 20s, who was among a group of Slovakians on a night out, remains in a serious condition after sustaining a head injury at Ushers Quay on Sunday night.

Mark Madden (33), from Oliver Bond flats, Dublin 8, but living in Birmingham, England, for nine years, appeared at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with assault causing harm to four other men during the incident, including one who allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket.

READ MORE

He also has an additional charge for unlawful possession of 360 alprazolam tablets worth €720 and possessing them with intent to supply, contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act, in the south inner city on Monday.

He has yet to enter a plea; bail was set at €8,000.

The painter-decorator appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly.

Objecting to bail, Garda Richie Pender said, “This was an incident of large-scale violence”, but he accepted the accused did not cause the severe head injury to the man taken to Beaumont Hospital.

“The injured party received one punch from an individual, not the accused,” Garda Pender said.

However, it was alleged he attacked four other men from his group, and one of them had a broken eye socket.

Judge Kelly remanded Mr Madden in custody with consent to bail in his bond of €5,000, of which €2,000 must be lodged. Furthermore, a €3,000 independent surety has to be approved.

On taking up bail, he must stay out of parts of Dublin, remain in regular contact with gardaí, and reside at the address he had furnished to gardaí.

He will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday. Legal aid was granted.