Molly Martens feared husband’s family would kill her and take his children back to Ireland

Molly Martens Corbett told police after the death of her husband Jason Corbett that she was afraid his family would kill her and take his two children back to Ireland, a court in North Carolina has been told.

In an interview with police, she said she had not told her parents about physical violence in her marriage.

The third day of a sentence hearing in Lexington mainly featured a video recording of an interview Ms Martens Corbett gave to police the morning after Mr Corbett was killed in August 2015.

On Monday, Ms Martens Corbett did not contest a charge of voluntary manslaughter in relation to the killing of her husband. Her father, Thomas Martens pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Ms Martens Corbett said she did not highlight domestic abuse in her marriage as she was fearful about losing access to the two children from her husband’s first marriage, who lived with them in their home near Winston Salem in North Carolina.

She said the two children were not hers biologically, were not US citizens, and he could have taken them away. She said in the interview that she and Mr Corbett had been fighting “forever”.

She said she had gone to hospital on a couple of occasions, one of which she maintained came after Mr Corbett hit her head against a bed head board. She said she was seeking an MRI but doctors prescribed her painkillers and said had a stress headache. She said she did not tell health authorities what had happened.

Prosecutors later maintained to the court that medical records showed no abrasions or tenderness on her head.

Ms Martens Corbett said physical assaults had started “maybe a couple of months” into their relationship. She said she had a condition involving additional clump of veins in her leg which presses on a nerve. She said her husband had a tendency to stamp on it “accidentally on purpose” when he was angry.

Ms Martens Corbett said she told her parents about verbal assaults but not about anything physical. She said the verbal assaults depended on her husband’s mood.

She said she had brought her children to a doctor’s surgery but had not said anything specifically. She said she had suggested “things were not good at home”.

Ms Martens Corbett said her husband acted perfectly in front of others. She said he had been drinking on the day of his death.

The police officer conducting the interview said: “Irish people were known for drinking”.

She said her parents arrived from Tennessee about 8pm or 9pm on the night Mr Corbett died and they all had gone to bed late. She said Mr Corbett’s daughter had had a nightmare and came to their bedroom.

Her lawyer, Douglas Kingsberry, told the court his client’s comment in the interview that Mr Corbett did not like his children coming into the bedroom at night would prove important later in the proceedings.

She said in the interview that her husband woke up and was angry. She said he began to choke her and later put his arm in a lock around her neck. “I could not breathe. I thought I was going to die,” she said.

Ms Martens Corbett said she screamed and her father came into the bedroom with a baseball bat and tried to hit her husband. She said Mr Corbett had said: “I am going to kill her”.

She said when her husband pushed her father away and he lost control of the bat, she hit him with a brick that was in the room. She told police the brick was “a decorative thing” that the children had planned to paint.

Ms Martens Corbett told police in the interview that she was fearful of losing access to the children after Mr Corbett’s death. The police officer said this was a legitimate concern as their biological family could fight for custody.

“But I raised them,” she said.

Prosecution counsel Marissa Parker suggested to the court that Mr Corbett may have been backing away defensively when his father in law arrived in the bedroom with a baseball bat. She said the defence had made arguments about Mr Corbett being a big man but that he may have been disorientated when he was hit on the head.