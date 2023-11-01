Ashling Murphy murder trial: Jury sent away for day after first ‘speed bump’ hit

Ashling Murphy was killed while she was out running on the afternoon of January 12th, 2022 in Tullamore, Co Offaly

The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of the murder of teacher Ashling Murphy has been sent away until Thursday.

The trial of Jozef Puska was due to continue before the jury at noon but Mr Justice Tony Hunt told them he was sorry to have to say that the trial had hit its first “speed bump”.

For reasons he did not want to go into at the moment, he said the trial was unable to proceed today but he was very hopeful and optimistic it would resume on Thursday.

The judge asked the jury of nine men and three women “not to speculate about these things” and said he would have further information for them when they returned to court. Delays can happen for various reasons, he added.

Mr Puska (33), a native of Slovakia living in Ireland for 12 years, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, has, through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Murphy (23), at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th, 2022. Ms Murphy died as a result of 11 stab wounds to her neck, the trial heard.

Mr Puska was arraigned before the jury on October 17th and the prosecution opened its case the following day.

The prosecution has two more witnesses to call before concluding its case. Their evidence is expected to finish within a day.

Members of Ms Murphy’s family were again in court today.