Boy (15) sentenced to 11 months’ detention over ramming of Garda car

Videos of the ramming incident at Cherry Orchard, Dublin in September 2022 and onlookers cheering it on went viral on social media

A schoolboy passenger in stolen cars used to repeatedly ram a Garda vehicle carrying two female officers in Dublin has been sentenced to 11 months’ detention over that incident and other joyriding crimes.

He is the second youth to be handed a custodial sentence for involvement in the collisions at Cherry Orchard Avenue and Cedarbrook Avenue on September 19th, 2022. Videos of the ramming incident and onlookers cheering it on went viral on social media.

The 15-year-old, described in court as a “danger to everyone”, had been awaiting sentencing at the Dublin Children’s Court for several months.

Bail was revoked in September after Judge Paul Kelly heard evidence of multiple breaches of court orders and claims that the boy was recently involved in a lengthy high-speed car chase which ended after a crash on the M50.

Judge Kelly finalised the teen’s case on Wednesday, handing down sentences totalling 11 months, an order for 12 months’ probation post-release and a two-year driving ban. He must also participate in an educational and training course when he is released.

The sentence, backdated to account for time already served since bail was revoked, will be served at the Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

One of the drivers, who had a side impact with the garda car, was given a six-month custodial sentence on Tuesday, while a third youth accused of twice ramming the officers’ vehicle is awaiting trial in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Two other boys avoided court prosecution by acceptance into the Garda juvenile youth diversion programme.