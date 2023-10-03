Criminal courts grind to a halt as barristers strike, with Ashling Murphy case impacted

Chair of the Bar Council Sara Phelan and chair of Criminal State Bar Committee Seán Guerin address the media outside the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Photograph: Collins Courts

Almost no criminal business happened in the Criminal Courts of Justice today as hundreds of barristers took part in their first ever national strike over the government failure to reverse recession-era cuts in criminal legal aid fees.

The one-day strike action is being supported by many criminal defence solicitors and by barristers specialising in civil work and led to the adjournment of hundreds of cases in the criminal courts.

No criminal business happened in the Central Criminal Court in the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) because, in light of the strike, matters had been adjourned in advance to other dates.

Among the cases affected was the trial of a Slovakian national, Jozef Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, for the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th 2022. Had it not been for the strike, a hearing of pretrial legal issues would have opened today rather than on Wednesday.

All 22 cases listed in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today were adjourned by 11am.

Most listed criminal cases in the Dublin District Courts in the CCJ, apart from a small number of custody and other cases, were also adjourned in the morning due to what one judge, Judge John Hughes described as “industrial action”.

Legal sources anticipated that pattern of adjournments was expected to be replicated in criminal courts across the country.

The CCJ was unusually quiet inside just before 10am today, the first full day of the new legal year, but an estimated 200 barristers, supported by some solicitors gathered outside on the steps.

Several carried file boxes emblazoned with slogans including: “Two thirds of criminal barristers leave practice after only 6 years” and “Cuts applied to fees 2008-11: 28.5-69 per cent”.

Among those taking part in the protest at the CCJ was a former High Court judge, Barry White, who returned to practice at the criminal Bar after his retirement. Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, a qualified barrister, also attended, accompanied by her party’s Justice spokesman, Aodhán Ó Riordáin TD, and Senator Marie Sherlock, in support of the action.

The withdrawal of services was organised by the council of The Bar of Ireland, which has more than 2,000 members. The council has expressed disappointment at the lack of progress over years in reversing the cuts, implemented in 2008 under legislation reducing the pay of many public sector groups as part of the response to the financial collapse.

A core complaint is that, while the cuts have been reversed for most groups, they remain in place for professional fees for prosecution and defence work with criminal legal aid fee payments are still set at 2002 levels. This is despite barristers having co-operate with the delivery of efficiencies and reform in the provision of services, the council says.

Its case for fee restoration has been supported by the Minister for Justice and the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Minister has indicated the issue is subject of budget negotiations.

Bar Council chair Sara Phelan, speaking today at the protest outside the CCJ, said it has received a lot of support for its action, not just from barrister and solicitors, but across the justice sector. The judiciary manage their own lists but each judge in Dublin and around the country, she believed, would have made provision for their lists in light of the strike.

The Bar will await the outcome of the budget negotiations before considering the next step in its campaign, she said. “We have been assured by the Minister for Justice, as late as the weekend on radio, that this is part of the budgetary process. The Minister for Justice has been supportive all along, we are going to wait and see what the budget provides.”

Criminal law barristers on strike at Limerick Circuit Court. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

“If we’re not satisfied with what comes out of the process, then we are going to have to go back to members and see what out next step is.”

“Barristers are very frustrated,” she said. “If this issue is not resolved, we won’t have a pipeline of young criminal practitioners staying in the system.”

Asked about concerns among some barristers about the uneven spread of work at the criminal Bar, Ms Phelan said the Bar is a self-employed profession and she accepted some earn “a good living”.

“There are a few at the top who earn a good living but unfortunately there are a lot more who don’t. The issue is not only the spread of work but the actual fact that fees are not only not attracting people in but are causing people to leave. The statistics show that two thirds of criminal practitioners leave after six years.”

The Bar is seeking “an independent, meaningful and time-limited mechanism” to determine the professional fees paid by the State to prosecution and defence practitioners.

Barrister Jane McGowan, who was among the protesters, said she was called to the Bar 11 years ago, practices only at the criminal Bar and now practices mainly in the Circuit Court. “I prosecute, I defend, I represent complainants in rape trials and since I started the rates have remained the same but they are inherited rates since 2002.”

“I am one of the lucky ones who progressed out of the District Courts and it certainly is getting harder and harder for junior members to do that. The protest today is really with the junior members in mind, those coming up behind me, all of those on the steps, we are all looking out for each other.”

“Unfortunately, 2002 rates simply do not cut it any more for the work and the value that we offer to the criminal justice system.”

At Limerick Circuit Court, criminal cases were adjourned as 30 or so criminal law barristers engaged in the one-day strike action outside the courthouse.

Speaking from the picket line, criminal lawyer Cian Kelly acknowledged that, while “there are people at the top of the profession that are doing very well (financially), the “median salary” for many barristers is €46,000.

Law graduates are being tempted with “enormous money” to enter corporate law, making it “more difficult to attract the talent” to criminal law.

“We sit in courtrooms every day, and we look around the courtroom and we see that Gardai, prison officers, the probation services, court service staff, the judiciary, and solicitors, have had their pay restored - everybody else in the courtroom, bar us, has had their pay restored, and, we just want a bit of parity,” he said.

“We’re not putting a gun to anybody’s head, we’re not trying to just say we want 20% or 42% more. We are saying, okay, put us into put us into the scheme, and we’re happy to go along with everything, we’re happy to plead our case, on behalf of what we feel we add.”