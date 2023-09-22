Man accused of driving Lamborghini at 217km/h in Co Mayo was ‘caught up in the moment’

A man who was allegedly clocked doing 217km/h on the N17 near Claremorris, Co Mayo has appeared in court. Image: An Garda Síochána

A man allegedly caught driving a Lamborgini at 217km/h in Co Mayo told the garda who arrested him that he had gotten caught up in the moment, a court has heard.

James Wall, with an address at Sullom, New Road, Little London, Tadley, England, appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon at Castlebar District Court on Friday. He was charged with dangerous driving on the N17, which runs from Co Galway to Co Sligo, at Castlegar, Claremorris last Saturday.

Mr Wall was a participant in the 2023 Cannonball Run, a long established charity event featuring highly powered vehicles.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given in court by Garda John Barrett of the Mayo Roads Policing Unit.

He said that after arresting the accused for dangerous driving, Mr Wall said: “I am sorry. I got caught up in the moment.”

The court heard that Mr Wall made no reply after caution at Claremorris Garda station.

The accused was released after making a €500 bail payment and Judge Lydon set October 17th as the date for the full hearing of the matter.