Two arrested over alleged attack on UK tourists in Temple Bar

Gardaí have arrested two more people in connection with an alleged assault on UK tourists in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

Three men in their 20s were taken to St James’s Hospital after an incident at Fownes Street Upper in Dublin at about 10pm on August 11th. Two of them were members of an amateur soccer club who came to Dublin for a friendly match.

Dublin Children’s Court heard last week that a fight involving a large group ensued.

It was alleged the tourist was punched to the rear of his head by an unknown male and that a second male punched him in the face with a clenched fist before a third person struck him.

A man in his late teens and a male juvenile were arrested on Monday morning and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin. They have both since been charged.

The juvenile is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning. The older teenager is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at a later date.

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court in connection with the incident.