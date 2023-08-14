Teenager charged over ‘unprovoked and extremely violent’ robbery in Temple Bar

The scene at Fownes Street Upper in Dublin's Temple Bar where three tourists were assaulted on Friday night

A 17-year-old boy wept in court after being charged over an unprovoked “extremely violent” robbery of an English tourist in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

Three men, all amateur soccer players in their 20s who came to Dublin for a friendly match, were taken to St James’s Hospital after an incident at Fownes Street Upper in Dublin at about 10pm on Friday.

The teenager, who was arrested at the weekend, was charged at Pearse Street Garda station and held pending his appearance at Dublin Children’s Court on Monday morning.

He is accused of robbery of tourist Charlie Carter of his wallet and contents worth about €30, but has yet to indicate a plea. The court heard claims that the teen punched Mr Carter, forced him to the ground and saw an “easy opportunity” to rummage through his pockets.

The west Dublin boy, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was granted bail over Garda objections, but was ordered to obey a list of strict conditions. He will appear again on September 5th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be outlined.

Mr Carter is a member of the amateur soccer club St John’s Sports from Aylesbury. The team came to Dublin last Thursday to play against St Kevin’s Football Club in Whitehall. The fixture was due to take place on Saturday but was cancelled following the incident. Mr Carter has returned to the UK to seek medical attention

The teenager entered the courtroom sobbing and cried throughout the contested bail hearing. He was accompanied to the proceedings by his mother.

Garda David Dolan told the court the boy “made no reply” when he was charged.

Opposing bail, the garda said Mr Carter was with two other English men when they were attacked. It was alleged he was punched to the rear of his head by an unknown male and that the accused “punched Mr Carter in the face with a clenched fist before a third male punched him”.

Judge Gearty heard Mr Carter held his hands to his face while the accused allegedly put his hand in his trouser pockets and then “forced him on the ground where the accused continued to search his pockets”.

The court heard he was kicked in the head by another person while, it was claimed, the teenage defendant “continued to rummage through the injured party’s pockets”.

His wallet was taken from his left front trouser pocket.

The accused allegedly tried using Mr Carter’s bank card in a nearby Centra shop, but staff required him to make a chip and PIN payment which the accused declined before leaving the store.

The court heard the wallet was dumped in a bin later.

Garda Dolan said: “It is clear this robbery was unprovoked and extremely violent in nature.”

Cross-examined by Brian Keenan, the boy’s solicitor, Garda Dolan agreed that the teenager had no prior convictions.

Pleading for bail, Mr Keenan submitted the objections to bail were on “shaky grounds”.

Judge Deirdre Gearty granted bail but imposed a number of conditions. She also granted legal aid.

The teen said “Thanks, judge” before leaving with his mother and solicitor.