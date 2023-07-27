Pair to be arraigned in October over alleged €15,000 south Dublin accommodation fraud

Two people were arrested last September and later charged arising from an investigation by gardaí in Blackrock, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A man and a woman will be arraigned in October on charges of the theft of some €15,000 in connection with an alleged accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

The cases of Michael Ward, aged in his early 30s and with an address at Moyne Park, Moyne Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Melissa Collins, aged in her mid-20, of Cherryfield Walk, Hartstown, Dublin 15, were mentioned at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday.

Judge Orla Crowe fixed a date in October for arraignment of the two accused. Both were arrested last September and later charged arising from an investigation by gardaí in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Mr Ward and Ms Collins remain on continuing bail for arraignment on 13 charges each in October.

The charges relate to the alleged theft of various sums from a number of international students on dates in July, August and September of last year in connection with an alleged accommodation fraud.