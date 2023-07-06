Teacher Enoch Burke secures temporary injunction halting hearing of appeal over dismissal

Enoch Burke has secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining the hearing of his appeal against his dismissal from Wilson’s Hospital secondary school. Photograph: Collins Courts

Enoch Burke has secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining the hearing of his appeal against his dismissal from his job as a teacher at Wilson’s Hospital secondary school.

Mr Burke was dismissed by the Co Westmeath school’s board of management earlier this year.

His appeal against that decision was due to be heard by a three-person Teacher’s Disciplinary Panel on Friday morning at a hotel in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

However, in proceedings brought against the members of the panel, Mr Burke claims that the proposed hearing of the appeal was flawed and should be halted.

READ MORE

He sought the order on grounds that one of the panel members, Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland general secretary Kieran Christie, should have recused himself from hearing the matter but has declined to.

Mr Christie, it is claimed by Mr Burke, is supportive of a policy that promotes the recognition of transgenderism in Irish schools.

Recording

He also claimed that he had not been provided with a clip contained in a Whatsapp message allegedly exchanged between the former principal of Wilson Hospital Niamh McShane and the chairman of the school’s board, John Rogers.

He claimed the message was a recording of a school service last year where he publicly outlined his objections to a direction by the school to call a student at the school by a different name and the pronoun ‘they’.

He claims that clip forms an important part of the allegations against him that resulted in his dismissal and says that he should have been given it by the school in advance of the hearing of the appeal.

In a ruling on Thursday afternoon, Ms Justice Eileen Roberts ruled that Mr Burke had raised fair issues in his application, and was therefore entitled to a temporary injunction halting the hearing of the appeal.

The injunction, which was granted on an ex-parte basis, will return before the High Court next week.