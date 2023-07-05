Three men appear in court in connection with shooting of Det Chief Insp John Caldwell

Three men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court on charges in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Mr Caldwell was left seriously injured after being shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone in February.

Appearing at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Wednesday, Tony Slevin (47) of Derryloughan Avenue, Coalisland, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

John Gallagher (45) of Church Drive, Newtownabbey, and James McSorley (58) of Chichester Mews, Belfast, were also charged with preparation of terrorist acts as well as possession of articles for use in terrorism and providing property for the purpose of terrorism.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured when he was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February after coaching a youth sports team.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting. The senior detective had led a number of high-profile PSNI investigations in Northern Ireland.

Seven people have previously appeared in court charged with attempted murder. - PA