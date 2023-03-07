Simeon Burke charged with breach of peace in connection with incident in Court of Appeal

A brother of Enoch Burke was remanded in custody after refusing to sign a bail bond on a charge of a breach of the peace in connection with outbursts in the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

Simeon Burke, 24, had been arrested following chaotic scenes where gardaí had to intervene in the Court of Appeal in the Four Courts, after a judgement was handed down in teacher Enoch Burke’s case.

The Burke family had been in attendance as the court ruled that Enoch was unsuccessful in his appeal against the High Court orders refraining him from attending or teaching at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí arrested Enoch Burke’s younger brother, Simeon, with an address at Cloonsunna, Castlebar, Co Mayo and brought him to the Bridewell Garda station.

He was charged with engaging in threatening, insulting and abusive words and behaviour at the Court of Appeal, but refused to take up station bail. This resulted in gardaí bringing him before Judge Paula Murphy at the evening sitting of Dublin District Court.

Simeon Burke told the judge the Court of Appeal was trying “to shove transgenderism down the throats of the people”.

His parents Martina and Sean, brother Enoch, sister Ammi, and brother Isaac supported him in court. He branded the proceedings “shameful” and refused to sign a bail bond. Judge Paul Murphy remanded him in custody with consent to bail in his bond of €200 and a condition to stay away from the Four Courts.

However, he demanded the judge stop the proceedings, and he refused to sign the bond. He was escorted into custody while his family called the proceedings “shameful”.

“Shame on all of you,” said his brother Enoch.

Simeon Burke, who has yet to indicate a plea, will face his next hearing on Tuesday at Clovehill District Court.