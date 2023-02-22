Former GAA star arrested by gardaí over alleged fraud

Gardaí are investigating whether the retired player deceived friends, acquaintances and business associates into lending him money for medical bills

A former top GAA player has been arrested by gardaí about a series of alleged fraud offences after he is reported to have asked people for money to assist him obtain medical treatment abroad for a cancer condition he claimed to have.

The man was arrested on Wednesday under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act, which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating whether the retired player deceived friends, acquaintances and business associates into lending him money for medical bills.

The Garda Press Office said it did not comment on investigations into named persons but it did confirm on Wednesday evening that “gardaí in the Eastern Region have arrested a male in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud”.

It is understood detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the man on suspicion having committed an offence under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 which carries a maximum penalty of up to five years if convicted on indictment.

According to the Irish Statute Book, a person will be found guilty of a Section 6 fraud offence if they are found to have dishonestly, with the intention of making a gain for himself or herself or another, or of causing loss to another, by any deception induced another to do or refrain from doing an act.

Detectives are investigating whether or not he falsely claimed that he had cancer to people from whom he sought money. The sums involved range from a few thousands euro up to five- and six-figure amounts. Efforts to contact him have proven unsuccessful.

It emerged last weekend that businessman Denis O’Brien allowed the sports star to use some of his properties and gave large sums and loans to the man who claimed that he needed the money to fund his cancer treatment.

Mr O’Brien, who was approached a number of times by the former GAA player seeking money, has provided gardaí with extensive information on the sports star.

Another businessman secured a debt judgment in court running to tens of thousands of euro against the retired player.