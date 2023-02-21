Former sports star approached GAA figures seeking money

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating whether the retired player deceived friends, acquaintances and business associates into lending him money for medical bills.

The former GAA star under investigation for alleged fraud approached at least one backroom staff member connected with his former county and other local GAA figures seeking money.

The approaches are understood to be among a significant number made by the retired player who is accused of taking large sums of money from people for specialist cancer treatment.

It is understood that a builder gave the sports star use of an unfurnished house for what the GAA man claimed would be a period of just three or four weeks while awaiting a move into a home he had bought.

The former player stayed 14 months in the house rent-free and left a large electricity bill unpaid, despite the owner putting the sports star under sustained pressure to move out.

It is understood that the former GAA player claimed to be in the US receiving specialist cancer treatment at various times during the period he lived in the property. The owner was eventually forced to change the locks in order to remove the sports star from the house, according to a source familiar with the incident.

The sports star’s belongings are believed to have been removed from the house and kept in storage until they were collected by relatives.

The former player subsequently stayed in hotels and other locations.

Detectives are investigating whether or not he falsely claimed that he had cancer to people from whom he sought money. The sums involved range from a few thousands euro up to five- and six-figure amounts. Efforts to contact him have proven unsuccessful.

The sports star also approached members of the backroom team at his former county team seeking money, according to one source with knowledge of the contacts.

Medical treatment

He also approached people connected with the GAA in other counties.

One individual involved in GAA training camps for children was contacted on his mobile phone by the former player in recent weeks seeking a short-term loan for medical treatment.

The individual had never met the GAA star before and declined his request for money, according to another source familiar with the contacts between them.

He has left significant debts to individuals in recent years.

It emerged last weekend that businessman Denis O’Brien allowed the sports star to use some of his properties and gave large sums and loans to the man who claimed that he needed the money to fund his cancer treatment.

Mr O’Brien, who was approached a number of times by the former GAA player seeking money, has provided gardaí with extensive information on the sports star.

Another businessman secured a debt judgment in court running to tens of thousands of euro against the retired player.