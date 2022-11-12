Computer analyst who claims he slipped at Garda HQ settles High Court action

Coleman Connolly claimed that after making his way through the main gate at Garda HQ, en route to the building where he worked, he slipped on compacted ice and snow on the pathway. Photograph: iStock

A former computer analyst at Garda HQ who claimed he was injured after he slipped on snow and ice near his then workplace at the Phoenix Park in Dublin has settled his High Court damages action.

Coleman Connolly claimed he suffered injuries to his shoulder in a fall that occured when the “Beast from the East” storm hit Ireland covering the country in ice and snow four years ago.

Mr Connolly (62), from College Rise, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, has retired from the position. He had sued his former employer Accenture Ltd with offices at Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin, along with the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice, Equality and Law Reform, as a result of the fall on February 28th, 2018.

He claimed that after making his way through the main gate at Garda HQ, en route to the building where he worked, he slipped on compacted ice and snow on the pathway.

He claimed there was a failure by the defendants to have regard to the fact that poor weather conditions had been forecast, and to take appropriate steps to ensure that visitors to the premises could gain access in safety.

He also claimed that the defendants failed to provide a safe access to and egress from the premises and a failure to warn Mr Connolly of the danger.

All the claims were denied.

The defendants claimed that there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Connolly.

They also claimed that he had failed to keep any proper lookout and allegedly failed to exercise any or any reasonable care for his own safety.

On the second day of the hearing, his counsel, Sara Phelan SC, told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds the case had been resolved. She asked that the case against all three defendants be struck out, and that the court should note no claim was advanced for loss of earnings.