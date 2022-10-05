Kerry councillor Jackie Healy-Rae loses appeal against convictions for chip van assault

The county councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has lost his appeal against convictions for a late night assault in 2017.

Both the Section 3 and Section 2 convictions have been affirmed at the Circuit Court in Tralee this evening by Judge Francis Comerford after two days of evidence in the appeal.

Court adjourned now to consider penalty and victim impact matters.

In 2019 at Kenmare District Court Jackie Healy-Rae, of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, son of the TD Michael Healy-Rae was convicted by Judge David Waters of assaulting Kieran James of London causing him harm at Main Street Kenmare on December 28th, 2017. He was also convicted of common assault near a mobile chip shop.

Mr Healy-Rae who had denied the charges was given an eight month sentence, suspended for one year. He immediately lodged an appeal.

Two other men, including the councillor’s younger brother Kevin, also of Sandymount Kilgarvan and Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan who had been convicted of assaulting Mr James withdraw their appeals on Tuesday.

Mr James, in his 30s, told the court on Tuesday that he was in Kenmare on December 27th, 2017 to celebrate his engagement to Lauren Callaghan, and to introduce his fiancée to his relatives.

They had been to dinner with older relatives and afterwards had gone to the Square Pint nightclub in Kenmare with the younger relatives, first cousins. Afterwards at around 3am they were in a queue for chips at a mobile chipper. Kevin Healy-Rae jumped the queue and placed his order and money on the counter. When Ms Gallagher objected, Kevin Healy-Rae said “this is my chip shop”, and “this is my town”.

Three men came back to the queue. Mr James said Kevin Healy-Rae pushed him against the chip van.

Mr James pushed him back. Then Jackie Healy-Rae grabbed Mr James with his right arm around his neck and was choking him, Mr James said.

The party of cousins decided to leave the scene and leave their food order and go home. They were followed up by Main Street by the three involved in the earlier confrontation and Jackie Healy-Rae grabbed Mr James and held his right arm behind his back while he and two others punched him in the face, Mr James said.

He suffered a broken nose as well as a chipped tooth and injury to his shoulder. The nose required two operations “and is still not quite right”, he said.

Jackie Healy-Rae, had denied that he had assaulted Mr James, causing him harm on December 28th, 2017, on Main Street, Kenmare.

He also denied assaulting Mr James at East Park Lane in the town on the same date.

