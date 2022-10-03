Trial of Gerard Hutch for murder of David Byrne at Regency Hotel adjourned

Armed officers outside the Special Criminal Court where Gerard Hutch and others are appearing charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The trial of Gerard Hutch for the murder of David Byrne in Dublin’s Regency Hotel more than six years ago has been adjourned for a week but may be adjourned for longer.

A former Sinn Féin councillor, Jonathan Dowdall, who had also been charged with the murder of Mr Byrne but pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge of facilitating the murder by making a room at the hotel available to a criminal gang the day previously, is prepared to testify at the trial and has made a statement to gardaí, the Special Criminal Court (SCC) heard on Monday.

David Byrne (34) was shot dead at the hotel on the Swords Road on the evening of February 5th 2016 when a number of men entered the premises during a boxing weigh-in.

The trial of Mr Hutch (58) was due to open on Monday afternoon before the non-jury SCC but was adjourned at the request of the prosecution and with the consent of the defence.

The adjournment arose from pleas last week by Jonathan Dowdall and his father Patrick Dowdall to charges of facilitating the murder by making a room at the hotel available for a criminal organisation or its members on February 4th 2016.

Mr Dowdall (44), a father of four, with an address at Navan Road in Cabra, Dublin 9, and his father Patrick Dowdall (65), both pleaded guilty to that charge.

On Monday morning, the three judge non-jury SCC heard evidence and submissions during a hearing to determine the sentence to be imposed on both men on the charge.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said the court had a lot of matters to consider following that hearing and would give its decision on sentence in two weeks time.

Seán Gillane SC, for the DPP, noting that another trial was listed before the court on Monday afternoon, had said his side wanted a decision on sentence as soon as possible.

At 2pm, when the trial of Mr Hutch was due to open, David Byrne’s mother Sadie and other family members were in court 11 of the Criminal Courts of Justice. A large number of journalists, lawyers and gardaí were also in court.

The trial of two other men, 59-year-old Paul Murphy and 50-year-old Jason Bonney was also due to open. They face charges of facilitating the murder by providing motor vehicles to the criminal organisation who allegedly carried it out.

When the cases were called about 2.15pm, Mr Hutch, who is in custody, was brought into the courtroom, wearing a white shirt and tan trousers. Mr Bonney and Mr Murphy, who are on bail, were also in court.

Sean Gillane, for the DPP, said there have been developments and the Dowdalls had taken a certain course and had their sentence adjourned for two weeks. He sought and secured a nolle prosequi in respect of the murder charge against Jonathan Dowdall.

There has been further developments concerning additional evidence and he was seeking to have the case adjourned to next Monday. There had been correspondence from one of the accused.

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, said his client has been in custody for over a year and is anxious and ready to proceed with his trial. Matters developed late last week when his side was served with additional evidence which has resulted in a fundamental reappraisal of the defence strategy and required substantial additional disclosure, which the prosecution recognised.

His side had received some additional material but would be seeking further disclosure.

Counsel asked that the matter be put back for a week when he said he may seek a trial date. He anticipated issues surrounding disclosure and other matters would require some additional discussion. He hoped the trial could proceed in this law term with the earliest trial date in perhaps two weeks time, counsel added.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding at the three judge court, said it appeared disclosure rather than additional evidence was what was outstanding.

Counsel for Mr Bonney and Mr Murphy said they had no difficulty with the adjournment application.

Ms Justice Burns agreed to adjourn the matter for one week but noted the indications it was unlikely to start next Monday.