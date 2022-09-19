Teen charged with seriously injuring youth at Leaving Cert party further remanded in custody

Vela in Clondalkin, Dublin: the incident occurred in the car park at about 12.30am on September 3rd. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A teenage boy charged with attacking a youth seriously injured in a stabbing outside a Leaving Cert party in Dublin has agreed to stay in a detention centre on remand for another four weeks.

The incident happened as more than 150 young people attended an exam results celebration at Vela nightclub, at Liffey Valley, west Dublin, at about 12.30am on September 3rd.

Emergency services were called, and a youth in his late teens was rushed by ambulance to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy, whose identity cannot be reported because he is a minor, appeared last week at the Dublin Children’s Court.

He is accused of assault causing harm to a male, at the Vela nightclub car park, on September 3rd, contrary to section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He was also charged with possessing a knife as a weapon six days later at another location in west Dublin.

There was no application for bail, and the teenager was remanded in custody, with counsel for the defence telling Judge Brendan Toale “obviously, we are reserving our position”.

On Monday, the case resumed, and his barrister, Doireann McDonagh, said there was no application for bail at this stage. The teen consented to be further held in custody for another four weeks. The boy did not address the court.

Detective Garda David Sheedy told the court that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were awaited.

Judge Toale remanded the teen in continuing detention to appear again on October 17th.