Garda jailed for coercive control of terminally ill partner over four-year period

A member of An Garda Síochána has been jailed for three years and three months for coercively controlling his terminally ill partner over the course of four years.

The victim told the court that Paul Moody (43) harassed, threatened, assaulted and stole from her during their relationship, which began when they met online in 2017.

She outlined how the accused told her the only reason he had visited her while in hospital was to “watch you bleed to death”.

Moody is one of the first people to be convicted of coercive control, an offence that was brought into law in January 2019. On Tuesday, Judge Martin Nolan imposed a sentence of three years and three months. The maximum term was five years, but the judge was obliged to give Moody credit for his guilty plea.

The court heard Moody sent the woman over 30,000 messages over the course of those years and in one 14-hour period, in July 2018, sent her 652 messages, amounting to one message every 90 seconds.

The messages were described in court as threatening, degrading, vile and abusive. In one message he described her as being “riddled with cancer”; in another, while she was on holiday without him, he said he hoped she would “get raped and bleed”.

In another, after they had a row while on holiday together, he messaged her the following morning and said she was “flaunting your body around the pool”, calling her a “dirtbox” and a “scumbag”.

Moody threatened to stick a knife in her in one voice message. He also took photos of her naked, unbeknown to her and threatened to post them online.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of coercive control in relation to the woman within the State on dates between January 1st, 2019, and November 30th, 2020. The law for the offence came into effect in January 2019.

The guilty plea was accepted on the basis of full facts in relation to a further 19 counts including harassment, assault causing harm, criminal damage, threats to cause criminal damage, endangerment, theft and threats to kill.

Moody joined the An Garda Síochána in 2000 but was suspended from duty in March 2021, following a search of his home arising out of this investigation. On Monday, defence counsel Sean Gillane confirmed that he will resign from the force.

