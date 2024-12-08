Gardaí investigating death of man (50s) at residence in Cork city

A man's body was found at a residential property on Dominic Street, Cork in the early hours of Sunday. Photograph: PA Wire

Gardaí have opened an investigation after a man’s remains were discovered at a property in Cork city in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, who was in his 50s, was found at the property on Dominic Street, which was due to undergo an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau on Sunday.

The man’s body was left in situ overnight, pending the arrival of a pathologist to carry out a preliminary examination. A full postmortem, the results of which will dictate the direction of the investigation, will be conducted later.

“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at 1am approximately,” Garda headquarters said in a statement. “The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his body remains at the scene which is currently preserved.”

More to follow...