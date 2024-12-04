Gerard Hutch free to travel despite election loss and alleged money laundering investigation in Spain

Gerry Hutch, an Independent candidate and alleged criminal known as "The Monk", surrounded by media at the RDS count centre for Dublin Central. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Gerard Hutch has been told he can remain a free man and travel freely between Lanzarote and Ireland for the time being despite being under investigation in Spain for alleged money laundering.

The 61-year-old Dubliner, also known as “The Monk”, used his political aspirations to secure bail a month ago so he could stand as a candidate in the General Election.

He was beaten by Labour’s Marie Sherlock in the four-seat Dublin Central constituency after receiving votes from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the last two counts that edged Hutch out.

Today, after it emerged the crime boss dubbed The Monk plans to fly back to his holiday home in Lanzarote after spending Christmas with his family in Ireland, officials on the Spanish island confirmed his election hiccup did not spell an automatic return to prison.

One of the main arguments accepted by public prosecutors and the investigating judge investigating him over alleged money laundering offences, who permitted his release following his October 23rd arrest and incarceration and attached no travel ban to his release, was that it would harm his election chances.

Hutch had to pay a €100,000 bail bond before he was allowed out of Tahiche Prison in the Lanzarote capital Arrecife on November 4th.

Asked about the predicament facing Hutch, a spokesman for High Court in the Canary Islands said: “His personal situation has not changed.

“For it to change public prosecutors, as the sole plaintiff in this case, would have to request it and argue why they believe a hypothetical return to pretrial custody would be appropriate in this case and the judge would then have to make a ruling after prosecution submissions.

“As of today this is not something that has happened. The ball is very much therefore in the public prosecution service’s court.”

Local representatives in the Canary Islands of Spain’s public prosecution service have been approached for comment.

Sources close to the inquiry said they thought it unlikely public prosecutors would state publicly what plans, if any, they have in relation to the Hutch prosecution

They believe it was even more unlikely they would attempt to persuade a judge that preventive detention was necessary now unless he did anything to suggest he was a flight risk.

Film director Jim Sheridan, who has been working on a documentary with Hutch during the election campaign, has that the Dubliner would be in Ireland “and then he is heading back to sunnier climes.”

Hutch was one of nine people accused of belonging to a “criminal money-laundering gang” arrested during raids by police in Lanzarote and mainland Spain on October 23.

One of the properties searched was Hutch’s €450,000 penthouse in the Costa del Sol holiday resort of Fuengirola, where the Irishman was spotted on the day he was released after flying to Malaga from his home in the Canaries.

A judge remanded Hutch and an alleged associate to prison following behind-closed-doors court appearances, but released the other seven suspects on bail.

The Spanish court imposed no conditions on his release with the investigating magistrate taking Hutch’s bid to run in the Irish general election into account.

Hutch had claimed that his detention would have caused “irreparable damage” to his right to take part in the election.

The other person remanded in prison on October 25th remains in prison, the court said.

Spanish judicial and legal sources said that it is unlikely Hutch will be sent back into custody in the short term despite losing his election bid.

While his candidacy in the election was one of the grounds for his release, it is likely the court also took into account other factors.

“He probably did not meet the legal, rather strict requirements for pretrial detention: risk of flight, or of criminal recurrence or of destruction of evidence,” said a judicial source.

Legal experts said even if he was elected in Dublin, Mr Hutch would still have been liable to extradition and prosecution in Spain in relation to the money laundering investigation.

Spanish members of parliament are entitled to immunity from prosecution in the ordinary courts in certain circumstances, said Adrián Rubio, adjunct professor of public law at IE Universidad in Spain.

“Having said that, the scope of application of the constitutional provisions on inviolability and immunity is personally restricted to Spanish deputies and senators,” he said.

“Consequently, should Mr Hutch have been elected in Ireland he would have had no success invoking parliamentary inviolability or immunity before Spanish courts on the basis of the Spanish constitutional provisions.

“Put differently, he would have only been able to enjoy special judicial treatment in case he had been elected as a member of Spanish Parliament.”

Court officials confirmed today that the secrecy order, preventing Hutch’s defence lawyer from accessing case files and public officials from making any detailed comment about the allegations he is facing, had yet to be lifted.

Formal charges have not been laid as is normal in Spain where suspects are only charged shortly before trial. It could be some time before Hutch discovers whether he is likely to face trial.