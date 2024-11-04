Inquiry into fatal shooting of Irish soldier in Lebanon to report next year

Pte Seán Rooney (24) was killed while serving in Lebanon, when his UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked in December 2022. Photograph: PA

An inquiry into the killing of an Irish soldier in Lebanon, in an incident in which others were also injured, may take up to nine months, the Department of Defence has said.

Pte Seán Rooney (24) was killed while serving in Lebanon, when his UN peacekeeping convoy was attacked in December 2022.

The shooting near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of Hizbullah, resulted in the death of Pte Rooney. Trooper Shane Kearney (22) was badly wounded. Two others sustained minor injuries.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin appointed Michael Delaney SC to conduct an independent inquiry into the attack. The inquiry began on Friday.

There have been a number of reports prepared by the Defence Forces, the United Nations and An Garda Síochána in relation to the shooting.

The department said the inquiry will consolidate these into a single report covering work-related issues.

It said it will examine where changes may be required in the tactics, techniques and procedures adopted by the Defence Forces for overseas operations.

It will not investigate the criminal matters that led to the death of Private Rooney and injuries to other personnel.

This is the subject of a criminal investigation being carried out by the Lebanese authorities. It will also be separate from the ongoing inquest process being conducted by the Dublin coroner.

The inquiry will report and make recommendations to the Minister for Defence after a process anticipated to last up to nine months, the department added. – PA