Heimir Hallgrímsson reviewing his squad options in advance of June friendlies

Heimir Hallgrímsson has stepped up his search for new options for the Republic of Ireland‘s friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg in June, as he keeps tabs on the growing number of Irish players in continental Europe.

The Irish manager went to see young centre back Anselmo Garcia MacNulty play for PEC Zwolle against Feyenoord recently in a trip that took in games including Troy Parrott for AZ Alkmaar, Andrew Omobamidele for Strasbourg and John Joe Patrick Finn for Stade Reims (although he was on the bench), and spoke to the four players.

Hallgrímsson also said that his management team have been “watching a lot” of League of Ireland action and said the league was on a “good trajectory”.

The Icelander said his recent scouting was done with the hope of securing two more friendlies in the summer to allow more opportunities in the squad, but those games fell through with another federation.

He said he is not looking to take any big risks with player fitness for the June games, with 2026 World Cup qualifiers ahead in September.

“We would like to limit the number of Championship players [in the squad] that are finishing this week or next week. We want to give them an extended time off because we need everyone fresh. Everything is about September, October, November.

“The June camp has always been kind of difficult for us, given that is a long Championship season with two games a week, these guys are probably carrying niggles here and there, so these guys need a break.”

Gavin Bazunu is set to miss the June friendlies with injury, as will Chiedozie Ogbene with his long-term Achilles injury. Sammie Szmodics is also a doubt with an ankle injury.

“I think it’s more important, instead of risking players in June, that they are ready, fit and flying in September,” Hallgrímsson said.

He said both games will provide good preparation as the “amazing” Senegal will be a big defensive test, while Luxembourg have been “on the up” for some time now.

Last weekend, Caoimhín Kelleher became the first Republic of Ireland player to win a Premier League medal since John O’Shea and Darron Gibson in 2011, and speculation continues about his future after the return of Alisson as Liverpool’s number one goalkeeper. With Georgian keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving in the summer, the Cork man’s time left at the club could be limited.

Hallgrímsson said he wants Kelleher to go to a club where he will play on a regular basis.

“I’m not so bothered [where], he has shown everyone he can play at whatever level. But I know he wants to be playing at the highest level. I know that and I guess – I don’t know for sure – he will be playing at the highest level,” he said.

The Ireland manager said he met Stephen Bradley over a coffee recently and had a “really good” chat. The Shamrock Rovers manager had criticised Hallgrímsson for being “out of touch” in February.

“He’s just outspoken,” Hallgrímsson said. “If he feels something, he just expresses it and sometimes it’s a quality that gets in your face but that’s [him being] honest.

“This is the team of all Irish people and everybody should have an opinion. If nobody would have an opinion we would be doing something majorly wrong. I need to accept that people have an opinion on the national team, whether I agree with them or not.”

Hallgrímsson did not anticipate the departure of chief football officer Marc Canham, who stepped down from his job after three years last week “to explore new personal and professional opportunities”. He said the FAI informed him the day before it was announced and praised Canham for being “trustworthy”.

“I’m going to miss him,” Hallgrímsson said. “I know he’s been under pressure, he’s been criticised for some of the things he has implemented but whatever he did, I know it came from a good place. He was trying to help Irish football to improve.”

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Swansea have appointed Irishman Alan Sheehan as permanent head coach on a three-year contract.

The Athlone native, who had five caps for Ireland under-21s, picked up 23 points from 36 since taking over as interim manager in mid-February and has been rewarded with the full-time job.

“It’s a privilege to be at this football club and now I’ve the honour of officially being head coach, it’s somewhat surreal,” Sheehan said.