State postmortem on exhumed remains of Patrick Nugent completed

A photograph of Patrick Nugent (23) on display as part of a fresh appeal for information surrounding his death. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A pathologist has completed a postmortem examination of the exhumed remains of Patrick Nugent, a 23-year-old man killed in violent, and unsolved, circumstances in Co Clare 40 years ago.

Mr Nugent, a chef, died of crush injuries while working as banqueting manager at a party in Bunratty Castle in February 1984. No one has ever been convicted in relation to his death.

The Garda Press Office said on Thursday that, for “operational reasons”, the results of State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers’s postmortem report are not being released. Gardaí continue to appeal to the public with information related to Mr Nugent’s death to come forward.

Mr Nugent’s remains were exhumed earlier this week as part of a renewed Garda investigation into his death. Arrangements for Mr Nugent’s reinterment will now be arranged, in conjunction with the local coroner’s office and his family, a Garda spokesman said.

At a press briefing at Shannon Garda station on Tuesday, Insp David Finnerty said that gardaí hoped advances in technology and investigative techniques will help in providing “clarity” to Mr Nugent’s family around the circumstances of his death.

His remains were exhumed from a family plot in Feenagh, Sixmilebridge, in a bid to establish exactly how he died, and the extent of his injuries at the time.

Mr Nugent’s family, who are from Sixmilebridge, have long campaigned for justice as they believe he was murdered and that his killing was covered up. Following a review of the case carried out by District Court judge Patrick Clyne, a fresh criminal investigation into Mr Nugent’s death was directed in 2022.

Mr Nugent was working at a 40th wedding anniversary party at Bunratty Castle on the night of his death. At about 4am, only a dozen guests remained when loud noises were heard coming from a courtyard. Mr Nugent, who had just announced no more drinks would be served, was found badly injured and later died in hospital from what a first postmortem found were crush injuries.

Mr Nugent was struck by one car, and possibly crushed against a second parked vehicle. However, evidence from the time also suggests he was struck by a person (or persons) unknown and then hit by a vehicle.