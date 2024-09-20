Two men (30s and 40s) charged in relation to drug-related intimidation in north Dublin

Two men (30s) and (40s) arrested by gardaí earlier this week in relation to drug related-intimidation in the north Dublin region have been charged and are scheduled to appear in Dublin District Court later this morning.

The two men were arrested by gardaí on Wednesday, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit. They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda Station in north Dublin. The investigation formed part of Operation Fógra, launched to combat drug-related intimidation in Dublin.

More to follow ...