Man arrested following serious assault of woman at her home in Dublin

A man has been arrested following the serious assault of a woman aged in her 30s at her home in the Clonshaugh area of Dublin.
Coolock-based gardaí are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the assault at the private residence in Dublin 17.
The incident occurred shortly after 00.25am on Saturday.
Gardaí and other emergency services responded to reports from locals living in the immediate vicinity of an assault at property.
Emergency services found the woman with “serious injuries” and she was rushed from the scene to Beaumont Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.
In a statement, gardaí said that in a follow-up search a man aged in his 40s was arrested and is being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in north Dublin.
The man can be detained for a maximum of 12 hours.
Garda investigations are ongoing.
