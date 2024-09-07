Gardaí seize electronic devices following drone incursion at Aviva during college football game

A general view of play during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game between Florida State and Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Gardaí investigating the illegal use of a drone during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic game at the Aviva Stadium last month have seized a number of electronic devices at a Dublin residence.

The “significant” seizure took place as part of an investigation into a drone incursion at the venue on August 24th. The College Football Classic 2024 was between Georgia Tech and Florida State. Georgia Tech beat Florida State 24 to 21.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic director and co-founder, Padraic O’Kane, estimated that about 25,000 Americans travelled to Dublin specifically for the occasion and that 47,500 people attended the sold-out game while another four million people watched the game globally.

The first of these games was held in 1988 between Boston College 38 and Army 24 totalling eight with the next game being played between Iowa State and Kansas State and again in 2027 Pittsburgh and Wisconsin.

The drone in question was later discovered and seized by gardaí.

As part of the investigations, members of the DMR South Central Detective Units assisted by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau conducted a search of a residential property in the Dublin area this morning and seized the electronic devices.

A statement from Garda headquarters said they “conducted” a search of a house in the Dublin area this morning (Saturday) resulting in the “seizure of a significant number of electronic devices”.

The statement continued: “The investigation into this matter continues to advance and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to contact Irishtown Garda station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

In addition to the potential criminal investigation, gardaí advised drone operators of specific drone regulations which can be found on the Irish Aviation Authority (iaa) website Drones (iaa.ie).