US college football match at Aviva ‘generates €180m for Irish economy’

Fans outside the former Central Bank of Ireland HQ on Dame Street, Dublin, about the time of the US college football match between Notre Dame and Navy last year. Photograph: Doug Van Sant

The US college football game between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva Stadium last year generated an economic impact of €180 million for the State, according to an analysis by professional services firm Grant Thornton. The report notes that an estimated 39,702 visitors from the US attended the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, along with 1,063 spectators from other parts of the world. The balance of the 49,000 attendance was based in Ireland.

Accommodation spending was estimated at €84 million while incidental spending came in at €93.3 million. Some €2.6 million was spent on golf and excursions, Grant Thornton found. The 2024 edition of the classic, the third in the five-game series, will have Georgia Tech facing off against Florida State University in the Aviva on August 24th.