Woman arrested over alleged harassment of Taoiseach following protest

Taoiseach Simon Harris attends a Fine Gael media briefing in Dublin on Tuesday on measures for families and working parents. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A woman who took part in an anti-immigration protest outside the home of Taoiseach Simon Harris has been arrested on suspicion of harassment.

The suspect, who is aged in her 60s, is the latest of several anti-immigration activists who have targeted the Taoiseach’s family home in Greystones, Co Wicklow to be arrested.

The investigation is being led by gardaí from the Special Detective Unit (SDU) which investigates terrorism and threats to the State.

Protesting outside a private residences is not illegal. However, gardaí are of the view that it could stray into illegality if the intent is to make the occupants feel harassed or unsafe.

READ MORE

The Taoiseach’s home, as well as the homes of other elected representatives, has been targeted with multiple protests in recent months by far right activists, including by masked men. He has also been subjected to online threats, including bomb threats against his home.

[ Legal issues around protests outside politicians’ homes is ‘complex’, says Department of JusticeOpens in new window ]

Until recently, gardaí have declined to make arrests following protests outside politicians’ homes. However, a directive from Commissioner Drew Harris instructed members to treat such incidents seriously amid an increasing number of threats against elected officials.

The arrest of the woman relates to a protest outside Mr Harris’ home on May 2nd, 2024. Mr Harris was not present at the time but his wife was at home and preparing the couple’s two young children for bed.

More than a dozen protesters, including people holding banners stating “close the borders”, “house the Irish first” and “Éire will no longer be run by EU puppets” gathered outside the house.

“It was bedtime for my kids last night when this situation arose. I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Mr Harris said afterwards.

“I have a very clear view in relation to this whether it’s me, whether it’s an opposition politician, whether it’s, it’s quite frankly, anybody. I always think people’s families and people’s homes should be out of bounds.”

In a statement, Garda Headquarters said the woman has been arrested contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act, “as part of ongoing investigations into the alleged harassment of an elected representative”.

She is being held in a Garda station in Co Wicklow.

Three men arrested in relation to the same protest in June were later released without charge while a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.