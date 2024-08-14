Investigation begins after Garda allegedly left gun in Dublin shop changing room

Armed gardaí are subject to strict rules about the storage of their weapons both on and off duty. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Garda management has begun a disciplinary investigation following allegations a detective left their official firearm in a Dublin clothes shop.

It is understand the detective is alleged to have accidentally left their weapon in the changing room of the city centre shore, a major breach of Garda firearms regulations.

The detective has since been placed on restricted duties while an investigation is ongoing, sources said.

Garda headquarters confirmed a “a senior garda officer is conducting a disciplinary investigation into this matter” but said it was not in a position to comment further.

It is understood the detective was on duty at the time and was conducting a private errand during their break. They visited the shop and used the changing room and appears to have left their handgun behind when leaving.

The gun was found by a member of staff who notified gardaí. In the meantime, having released their weapon was missing, the detective returned to the store.

Armed gardaí are subject to strict rules about the storage of their weapons both on and off duty.

In 2018, the Garda Ombudsman launched an inquiry after a submachine gun was found on a Dublin street. The weapon has fallen out the back of a Garda armed support vehicle.